'Scandal' Season 6 Spoilers, Plot News: Premiere Kicks Off With Characters Tensely Waiting For The Poll Results

With only a few days left before "Scandal" season 6 premieres, teasers show that the show re-opens with a tense situation as the characters, especially Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), await the poll results.

Facebook/ScandalABC"Scandal" season 6 will premiere on January 26.

The trailer video opens with a news anchor's voice in the background saying, "With projections for Texas and Virginia now clear, this entire election comes down to one state – California." Olivia then tells everybody in the room to call all the people they know to cast their votes, even when they have already won Virginia.

Olivia and the other characters become more tense as the news anchor reveals that data shows the election turnouts are "too close to call."

The scenes from the teaser video apparently pick up right where the show left off on season 5, a tensed and tight run to the White House between Olivia's bet Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) and Frankie Vargas (Ricardo Chavira).

However, it looks like the "Scandal" season 6 premiere will emulate the real-life election results in the United States last November that left most of the country and the entire world shocked.

International Business Times suggests that a shocking poll result might mean Mellie will lose. The report also suggests that Vargas' might have gotten enough votes to win after he helped a man and stopped him from committing suicide.

But other than the poll results, another plot to watch out for in the premiere of "Scandal" season 6" is what's up for the outgoing President of the United States, Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn).

According to Vulture, Goldwyn shares his insight about the matter saying: "This is just me, I don't speak for Shonda, but from the very beginning one of Fitz's personal struggles: I thought he thought he could be more effective outside of the presidency than in it. I think he's always had a fantasy with what he could actually do."

"Scandal" season 6 premieres on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.