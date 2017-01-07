Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Live Stream (NBC): Watch NFL Playoffs Football 2017 Online

The Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions will come together for a huge game on Saturday night in the second game of the NFL Playoffs 2017 Wild Card Round. The game has a scheduled start time of 8.15 p.m. ET and takes place from CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. The game can be watched on on TV on the NBC network or online through live stream (details below).

(Photo: USA Today Sports/Joe Nicholson) Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is shown in this file photo.

This is the first Playoff game between these two teams, but their 14th overall in the series history. Until now the Seahawks have had the better of things, with an 8-5 record, including four of their last five meetings.

However, probably an even bigger indication of how today will go is the fact that the Seahawks have still never lost a postseason game at CenturyLink Field. In addition, the Lions have lost their past eight playoff games, which does not bode well.

But they will be desperate to snap that recent history today, and will be hoping that Matthew Stafford gets back to his best for tonight's big game. Stafford of course has been troubled by an injured finger on his throwing hand of late, and that has led to the Lions losing their final three games of the season.

Overall through the regular season Stafford threw 388 of 594 attempts for 4,327 yards and 24 touchdowns.

But despite entering the final few weeks of the season on 9-4, they suffered three consecutive defeats; 6-17 on the road to the New York Giants, 21-42 on the road to the Dallas Cowboys, and 24-31 at home to the Green Bay Packers.

So much of the postseason is about momentum, and the Lions seem to have completely lost their momentum coming into the Playoffs. That is alarming and going not he road to the Seahawks is not exactly the kind of game you want when you're not firing on all cylinders.

The Lions must find a way to get back to their best, and even then, whether they will be good enough to take down the Seahawks on their own turf remains questionable.

But for all of Detroit's frailties coming into this game, the Seahawks do not look like a team that is on a postseason home winning streak dating back to January 2005. Seattle also have their own problems to deal with, and they have gone 2-2 since safety Earl Thomas fell. That is extremely concerning and some whispers are circulating that there are deeper problems afoot in the Seattle camp.

All indications though point to a Seattle win here tonight, but the postseason has a habit of throwing up some shocks and surprises and the Detroit Lions will be going all out to make this game one of those today.

Today's big game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions has a scheduled start time of 8.15 p.m. ET and can be watched on TV on the NBC network or online through live stream by clicking here.