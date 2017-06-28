'Silicon Valley' Season 5 Plot News: More Companies to Challenge Pied Piper

"Silicon Valley" recently concluded its fourth season with a win for both the Pied Piper team and Gavin Belson (Matt Ross). So what will the next season have in store for fans?

HBO has already renewed "Silicon Valley" for another season. However, T.J. Miller will not be returning to reprise his role as Erlich Bachman. The season 4 finale saw Erlich being left behind by Gavin in Tibet.

The finale started with Richard (Thomas Middleditch) and the Pied Piper team in the middle of another problem, where the former's increasingly immoral behavior led Jared (Zach Woods) to resign. After everything seemed to crash down on Richard and his company, they were yet again saved by a last-minute turn of events thanks to Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) hacking Jian-Yang's (Jimmy O. Yang) smart fridge.

Gavin, on the other hand, found himself reinstated as the CEO of Hooli after saving Jack Barker (Stephen Tobolowsky) from Chinese factory workers. Back on top, Gavin offered to acquire Richard's company once again, but the latter turned him down, essentially going back to square one in their relationship.

And while things may be going smoothly for Pied Piper, it will not remain that way for long. Executive producer Alec Berg recently spoke to TVLine about what lies ahead for Richard and his team.

"If you look at the reality of this new decentralized Internet that they're trying to get going, the companies that would be forcefully against that are Facebook, Google... any company that relies on trading on your identity online," Berg explained. "In a decentralized, anonymous Internet, those companies become functionless. So the number of people that would want to stop a company like Pied Piper from becoming a massively successful company are pretty endless."

Berg also said that the federal government could get involved since they would not like the idea of a decentralized Internet due to pirates in the dark web.

As for Erlich, the door is always open for him to come back. Berg also admitted that they had no final plans yet when it comes to the possibility of replacing his character.