Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo News: Private Photos from Bali Trip Exposed; Did 'Descendants of the Sun' Stars Get an Apology?

Private photos from Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's secret getaway in Bali were allegedly exposed. A television show ran its news story about the "Descendants of the Sun" stars and publicly showed the images, which supposedly came from the actress's personal social media account.

Flickr/KIYOUNG KIM Song Hye Kyo was a victim of a privacy breach as photos of her Bali trip with Song Joong Ki were aired on a TV show.

"Section TV" received criticism for violating Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's privacy. Fans also accused the show for obtaining the photos illegally, which prompted a response from the show's producers.

"We contacted the locals to check facts and utilized the photos they sent us," a spokesperson for "Section TV" said. "We did not sneak into the place or secretly take photos," the spokesperson added and also said that the show will ensure "not to cross the line" in its coverage of the Korean stars.

Representatives of Hye Kyo, however, said the actress has yet to receive a personal apology from "Section TV" for the breach. The TV couple was allegedly in Bali for a work-related trip but fans believed they were on a romantic getaway.

The couple made an effort to hide this trip from the public by coming to Bali with their own entourage and on separate dates. Hye Kyo was allegedly on the Indonesian islands with friends from June 4 to 15 and Joong Ki was in town from June 7 to 13.

As the rumors heated up, Blossom Entertainment issued a clarification that Joong Ki was in Bali to promote "The Battleship Island." UAA, on the other hand, issued a statement saying Hye Kyo went to the island for a project meeting. "[She did] not to meet Song Joong Ki," a spokesperson said.

The "Descendants of the Sun" stars continue to be romantically linked even as the show already ended in 2016. Joong Ki and Hye Kyo, meanwhile, continue to deny the rumors as they keep professing they're just friends.