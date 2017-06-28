'Star Wars Battlefront' Rumors: Will Alpha Testing Be Conducted for the Upcoming Game?

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is due to be released later this year, but it looks like fans will be given different opportunities to try it out ahead of its official arrival.

First off, it has already been confirmed that there will be a multiplayer beta held for the upcoming game.

Details about which specific game elements will be made accessible during the multiplayer beta have not been officially revealed just yet, but developers have made it known that PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be offered opportunities to participate.

The multiplayer beta is set to take place sometime this fall, though fans who pre-order or who have already placed their order for the sequel will be given early access to it.

Players are likely looking forward to that multiplayer beta already. However, they may get even more excited for something else that could go live soon that will also enable them to get an early look at this new "Battlefront" game.

A video posted by the "BattlefrontUpdates" channel drew some attention to a recent post on the Battlefront forums from community manager "Sledgehammer70."

The forum post in question mentioned a "Battlefront II Alpha," and it seemed to lay out instructions for how players could report bugs and issues that they may encounter while playing the alpha.

The post has since been taken down, but thanks to it, many players are now starting to expect that an alpha will go live for "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

As Comic Book pointed out, there was also an alpha that went live for 2015's "Star Wars Battlefront" and players were given access to that in July. Taking that into account, there may be a chance that alpha testing for the sequel could be announced soon.

More news about "Star Wars Battlefront 2" should be made available ahead of its worldwide release that is set for Nov. 17.