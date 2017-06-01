Taylor Swift New Album 2017 Release Date: New Pop Album Set for Fall Arrival?

Taylor Swift has been avoiding the limelight in favor of privacy as she writes new music for an upcoming album. And while fans may be anxiously waiting for an announcement, reports claim that her new album may drop this fall.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokTaylor Swift's next album may be coming out in the fall.

The "Shake It Off" singer has apparently been busy writing and recording new tracks for her new album. Fans know that she has been keeping a low profile, especially after the year she had in 2016. However, Swift may be eyeing a quick comeback slated this year.

"Taylor's been quietly recording new music for a couple of months," a source told Us Weekly. "She's aiming to release an album this fall."

Additionally, the source told the media outlet that Swift's new album will stick to the pop genre after the success of "1989."

Close friend and fellow singer Ed Sheeran previously revealed that Swift was going to drop a new album by the year's end. Model Gigi Hadid, who happens to be a part of Swift's group of friends, also revealed that Swift was already recording new music.

However, Swift has been keeping under the radar by utilizing smaller recording studios for her upcoming album. Moreover, she has been staying in Nashville, Tennessee, throughout the process.

"She has been entirely focused on that and not much else. She has been 100 percent dedicated to making music the last few months and that's it," an insider told E! News.

But another rumor going around seemed to indicate that Swift has been spending time in London as well. The pop singer has apparently been quietly seeing British actor Joe Alwyn. But considering how her very high-profile relationships with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and British actor Tom Hiddleston ended, Swift is deadset on keeping the relationship as private as she can.

It seems fans can rest assured, though, as Swift will apparently "be making an announcement soon" about her new album.