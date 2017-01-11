'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Episode 8 Spoilers: Liam Gets in Trouble with Scott

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Scott (Tyler Posey) and Liam's (Dylan Sprayberry) disagreement over Theo (Cody Christian) will continue in the upcoming episode of "Teen Wolf."

In the episode titled "Blitzkrieg," the synopsis (as seen on TV Guide) reveals that Liam thinks Theo holds the key to the many mysteries happening in Beacon Hills. Last episode, he already got in trouble with the Alpha when he insisted in bringing the chimera in capturing one of the Ghost Riders. Scott believes that Theo cannot be trusted since he has caused a lot of trouble for the werewolf pack in the past. Still, the others think he has changed after getting dragged to Hell by his dead sister.

With Theo's help, Liam was able to get inside the Ghost Rider's cage and get the beast. They had no way of knowing that Mr. Douglas (Pete Ploszek), the World War II Alpha werewolf from the Dread Doctors' laboratory, would attack. He was after the Ghost Rider's brain. The others were horrified when the teacher started eating it. Mr. Douglas easily overcame Theo, who was guarding the gates. Now, the werewolves have another problem to deal with. Mr. Douglas is dangerous and they need to take him down. First, they have to learn what he is planning.

Liam believes that Theo knows what Mr. Douglas' plan is. He, Hayden (Victoria Moroles) and Mason (Khylin Rhambo) will make a deal with the chimera in exchange for information. Scott will likely get angry with his brothers once again. He already told them there was no use relying on Theo.

Meanwhile, Scott, Lydia (Holland Roden) and Malia (Shelley Hennig) will make another attempt to bring back Stiles (Dylan O'Brien). They made huge progress with Sheriff Stilinski (Linden Ashby) last episode, as Lydia helped Stiles' father remember that he has a son.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 episode 8 will air on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.