'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: Scott and Malia Search for a Bullet's Owner

Facebook/TeenWolf 'Teen Wolf' airs Sundays at 8/7c on MTV.

The upcoming episode of "Teen Wolf" season 6 will see Scott (Tyler Posey) and Malia (Shelley Hennig) teaming up to look for the owner of a bullet.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Raw Talent," states that Scott and his pack have someone new to worry about. A new werewolf hunter seems to be in town, and Scott and Malia will need to find the person before he can wreak any havoc in Beacon Hills. However, it remains to be seen if they will be successful.

Meanwhile, Lydia (Holland Roden) will go to Eichen House and confront her fears.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released online. It teases a lot of action about to take place, as well as many lives about to be claimed. The stakes are getting higher with each passing episode, with new enemies facing off against Scott and his pack. They are worried about a new threat that they may not survive, and it looks like Scott will sustain some injuries along the way.

The previous episode, titled "Said the Spider to the Fly," saw Lydia experiencing a premonition that involved spiderwebs telling her about the awful things ahead. Unfortunately, Halwyn (Casey Deidrick), who is an important part of the premonition, died before he could help decipher its meaning.

Fans should prepare themselves for the rest of the final season, as executive producer Jeff Davis teases what is to come. "So much of 6A was about Stiles, so with these last 10, we really wanted to tell the story of the teen wolf — of Scott and his final battle," Davis told TVLine. He also revealed that fans will get to see Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) in many episodes, though he did not state which ones.

"Teen Wolf" season 6B airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Watch the teaser trailer for the next episode below: