'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Abby Meets Clarke's 'Daughter'

Abigail (Paige Turco) will get to meet Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) foster daughter in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Facebook/cwthe100Abigail reunites with Clarke in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Fans of the series are eagerly waiting for new episodes to drop for the CW series. The previous finale ended with a cliffhanger, where contrary to expectations, Clarke was not alone on the ground after the rocket containing the survivors left Praimfaya. It has been six years since the Armageddon and Clarke was shown walking around with a little girl.

Spoilers claim that there is going to be a tearful reunion between Clarke and her mother when the latter returns from the Ark. Abby will also get to meet her "granddaughter." How will she react once she sees Maddie?

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg previously spoke to TVLine about Clarke's mysterious companion. According to him, the girl is a Nightblood and Clarke treats her as her own flesh and blood. The EP also hinted that a lot would change in Taylor's character now that she has a child.

"She's a Nightblood named Maddie, and she's been with her for five years. They are, for all intents and purposes, bonded the way a mother and daughter would be. So Clarke loves her, and her decision-making process has changed, just as it does for anyone who has a child. ... We'll tell the story of how they came together in Season 5, and how they've been surviving as the only two people on the planet — until that ship shows up," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, spoilers claim that Bellamy (Bob Morley) will find love while in the Ark. The object of his infatuation may either be Raven (Lindsey Morgan) or Echo (Tasya Teles). Speculations are rife that their proximity will push hidden feelings to the surface. A potential love triangle may also be expected. Echo will reportedly try to make amends for all the bad things she did to Bellamy. If not for him, she would have died in Praimfaya.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.