'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers : Bellamy to Fall In Love With Raven?

Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Raven (Lindsey Morgan) may become more than friends in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Facebook/cwthe100Bellamy may find love in the upcoming season of "The 100."

One of the storylines to look forward to in the new installment, according to Hypable, is the changing relationship between the two warriors. Raven and Bellamy were among the leaders who succeeded in escaping Praimfaya. With the expected time jump taking place since they left ground, the two are presumably living in the Ark together with the other survivors. There is reportedly a huge chance that Raven and Bellamy will end up falling for each other. They may even be surprised when they find themselves in a messy love triangle.

Now that Echo (Tasya Teles) is very much indebted to Bellamy after he saved her from certain death, spoilers predict she will be a lot nicer to him. Echo and Bellamy share a tumultuous past. She tried to have him killed alongside Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) in season 3. In the next installment, Echo tricked Bellamy and let him become Roan's (Zach McGowan) hostage. That was why she was very much surprised when Bellamy let her have the spare seat in the spaceship before leaving Praimfaya.

Similarly, Echo is trying to fix her relationship with Raven. Speculations claim that the two will be involved romantically. With Teles promoted to a series regular, it is expected that she will have more screen time in season 5. Whether she ends up with Raven or Bellamy or stays single remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, many fans want to know who is inside the rogue space ship that Clarke (Eliza Taylor) saw in the final minutes of season 4. She and the Nightblood Maddie were walking around the deserted planet when suddenly, a huge ship materialized out of nowhere.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.