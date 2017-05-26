'The Bachelorette' 2017 Spoilers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to Appear as Guest Stars in Episode 2

An NBA legend and a Hollywood power couple will drop by to guide Rachel Lindsay on the rocky road to love the upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette" season 13.

Facebook/TheBachelorettePromotional image for the ABC reality series "The Bachelorette"

Titled "Episode 1302," this week's episode will see Rachel get surprised by one Bachelor's betrayal. Twenty-three Bachelors get to the mansion as they begin their love story with Rachel. Eight lucky contestants are surprised when they discover that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are present to serve as judges in the "husband material obstacle course"

The following day, Peter gets the first one-on-one date with Rachel. They attend "Bark Fest" in Palm Springs together with Rachel's dog, Cooper. Meanwhile, 10 bachelors are starstruck when NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joins them for a day of basketball. Although it's only the beginning of Rachel's journey to finding Mr. Right, treachery and deceit unexpectedly take center stage. Rachel forces herself to stay strong and focused on her goal of finding the right partner.

It remains to be seen who will win the latest challenge. One thing is for sure, which is that Rachel has already found the love of her life and she's very happy about her decision. Speaking with PEOPLE, the 31-year-old expressed her feelings about being engaged.

"I absolutely fell in love! I definitely did. I'm very, very happy," she shared. "I can't wait for you to see how it plays out, cause I'm definitely engaged! I want to scream it, every time I say it... I really do think I found my forever love. No, I don't think — I know. He knows too."

In the premiere episode, Bryan, a chiropractor, received the first impression rose. He immediately stood out among the other Bachelors for being forward with Rachel the entire night. At 37, he is also one of the oldest suitors in the current season.

"The Bachelorette" season 13 airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.