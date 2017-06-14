'The Elder Scrolls Online' Update: Bethesda Announces Two DLCs, More Morrowind at E3 2017

Bethesda covered a lot of titles for this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), and one of these games was "The Elders Scrolls Online." During their presentation, the company revealed that they are releasing two sets of downloadable content (DLC) that will be available for players soon. What will kind of content will it be?

ZeniMax Media Inc. A promotional image for the Morrowind DLC of "The Elder Scrolls Online."

At E3 2017, Bethesda revealed two new DLCs for "The Elders Scrolls Online" called Horns of the Reach and Clockwork City. However, not much has been revealed about these contents yet.

According to reports, Horns of the Reach will add two more dungeons to the game: Bloodroot Forge and Falkreath Hold. Together with these dungeons, new items and achievements will accessible to players as well. The base game is said to get a free patch when the DLC comes out and will have an additional Battlegrounds map.

"The Elders Scrolls: Morrowind" was also discussed during the presentation. The company said that they will be launching the Morrowind expansion to series. The upcoming update will add a new story and area to the game. Aside from these, the update will also feature a new player-versus-player (PvP) battleground that will surely keep the players busy.

The Morrowind expansion will cost $40 if the player already has the "The Elders Scrolls Online" but interested players can also buy both the game and the expansion for $60. A collector's edition is also set for a release. For the players who already own a copy the game, the special set will be priced at $60, while those do not own "The Elders Scrolls Online" can have it for $80.

In other news, Bethesda revealed that "The Elders Scrolls Online" has achieved an incredible feat. During their presentation, the company proudly revealed that the game has already reached 10 million downloads. This exceeded its former record of 8 million.