'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Andy Cohen Confirms Return of One Housewife in Season 12

One of the members of the cast roster for season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" has been finally revealed.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 to see old characters return

In the latest press release from Bravo, the network confirms that season 11 newbie Kelly Dodd will be back for the long-running reality show's 12th season.

A previous teaser from executive producer and franchise host Andy Cohen revealed that Dodd will drop an unexpected surprise in season 12. "The new season is, it's shifting alliances. I think you're gonna be surprised by Kelly Dodd this season," Cohen stated in an interview with The Daily Dish during the NBCUniversal Upfront.

Cohen also revealed some of the previous housewives are coming back in the upcoming season. However, he did not mention who among the past cast members will appear in the show.

But if Dodd's return had already been confirmed by the network, Heather Dubrow announced in January that she decided not to be a part of the next installment of the reality show.

"I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family," Dubrow stated. "However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what's best for my family and career. Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open."

Other confirmed returnees for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 include the only remaining original cast member Vicki Gunvalson, as well as Meghan King Edmonds, Lizzie Rovsek, and newcomer Peggy Sulahian.

The 12th season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" is expected to premiere this summer. But Bravo has yet to announce the show's official return date in the coming days.