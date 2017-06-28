'The Walking Dead' Season 8 Spoilers: 3 Characters Could Be Absent for Large Part of Next Installment

"The Walking Dead" officially returns with all-new episodes this fall, but three main characters might be absent for a large part of season 8.

Facebook/TheWalkingDeadAMCPromotional picture for "The Walking Dead" season 8.

According to reports, Christian Serratos is expected to have less exposure next season. The actress, who plays Rosita, filmed much of the seventh season pregnant with her first child. Serratos gave birth before the eighth season began filming, so it's likely that she will not appear in the first half of the next installment. Rosita was shot in the season 7 finale, which could mean that the character will be in the medical unit for a while as Serratos takes a short break.

Rumor has it that Danai Gurira will also not be around that much in season 8. The 39-year-old will be part of Marvel's upcoming film "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War," giving her a busier-than-usual schedule. Media outlets suspect that Gurira's movies — both scheduled for a 2018 release — might keep her from filming more scenes as the fearless Michonne for the AMC zombie drama.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has not been spotted on set since filming for the show's upcoming installment began. The cast and crew are now working on episode 5, but it looks like Morgan's Negan will not have a large role this season. This may cause worry for most fans because season 8 is expected to explore the comic book's All-Out-War arc in which Rick (Andrew Lincoln) has a huge confrontation with the Saviors' evil leader.

In that arc, the showdown between Negan and Rick results in the former being trapped inside the Sanctuary. While some believe that Morgan's absence might be caused by a scheduling conflict with his new film, it's also possible that a majority of the actor's scenes just take place within a confined set.

"The Walking Dead" season 8 premieres in October on AMC.