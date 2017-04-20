Tim Tebow News: Former Quarterback Reveals Baseball Was on His Mind During Football Career

Tim Tebow recently rekindled his passion for baseball with the Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, South Carolina's Columbia Fireflies. The player just took part in The Monday Morning Quarterback (MMQB) podcast, where he talked about how much he enjoys the sport.

REUTERS/Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) watches his hit on a home run during the second inning against the Augusta GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park, April 6, 2017.

According to Tebow, he loves football, particularly its team aspect. However, his favorite part of the game is when there are two minutes left and they are down by six, with him standing in the huddle and the other guys on offense looking at him.

"And that leadership aspect, the fire, the passion, everything, then getting it done. And that's something that really comes from the quarterback position. Yeah, you can do it at other positions, but I love playing the quarterback position," he said.

Tebow went on to explain that while certain teams wanted him at H-back, running back or tight end, being at such positions just was not his passion. He said he gave it enough prayer and consideration and in the end, he realized how his eyes would light up at the thought of giving baseball a shot.

Right now, Tebow seems to be so at peace with his decision to pursue baseball. He even admitted that when Chip Kelly called him in 2015 to invite him to come to Philadelphia, he was playing baseball in Florida. He also revealed that even throughout his football career, baseball was always at the back of his mind.

In his interview with MMQB's Tim Rohan, Tebow said he was strongly considering starting a baseball career when Kelly dropped him a line two years ago.

"I'm thinking [exhales] like really, I just got excited about this. And now he calls, and I'm torn again," he said.

Tebow was a former quarterback in the National Football League (NFL). He signed with the New York Mets on Sept. 8 last year.