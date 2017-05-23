'Transformers 5' Plot Rumors: Most Recent International Trailer Reveals Bumblebee's New Trick

With just a few weeks before it premieres in theaters, the creators of "Transformers 5" still have not run out of surprises for fans. Recently, a new international clip for "Transformers: The Last Knight" was dropped, putting a spotlight on Bumblebee and featuring some exciting footage from the upcoming film.

Youtube/Transformers: The Last KnightA screenshot from the official trailer of "Transformers: The Last Knight."

After the previous trailers showed Bumblebee doing impressive combat acrobatics, the most recent clip reveals that the Autobot still has a new trick up his sleeve. The video shows his new combat technique as he tries to knock out his enemies by breaking his body down into fragments and bringing the pieces back together before initiating an attack.

Tweeted by Paramount Pictures, the clip also features Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeagar, saying it would be a mistake to blow Bumblebee apart because he knows how to literally "collect" himself. Bumblebee's new ability resembles the "Iron Man" armor, which puts itself back together on its own after breaking apart.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" is expected to give Bumblebee more exposure since the iconic character is set to get its own solo movie next year. As the fan-favorite robot steps out into its own spinoff movie, fans can expect the upcoming "Transformers" film to put him under a special spotlight. Bumblebee's solo movie will be helmed by "Kubo and the Two Strings" director Travis Knight.

The new TV footage for "Transformers: The Last Knight" also shows that the film is set to go beyond technical boundaries. The new Bumblebee-focused TV spot likewise suggests that fans are in for another wild ride with the next movie in the "Transformers" franchise.

Directed by Michael Bay, "Transformers: The Last Knight" will also bring a medieval feeling to the franchise as it will feature a new setting and several cast additions, including "Silence of the Lambs" Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins. In the upcoming movie, he will play the role of a British astronomer and historian named Sir Edmund Burton.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" hits U.S. theaters on June 21.