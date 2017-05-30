'Ultimate Ninja Storm' Update: 'Ninja Storm' Series to Continue with 'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker'

Although a lot of video game enthusiasts became attached to the "Naruot Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm" franchise throughout the years, news just broke that the "Ninja Storm" series has come to an end, with the fourth installment as its last. However, something new and exciting is underway.

Facebook/NarutoOfficialSNS"Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm"

As the "Ninja Storm" series featured an array of move sets and combos, including Sasuke's ability to summon lightning bolts and Minato's use of the flying thunder god, it is speculated that "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Stroker," the new game that is said to be the folllow-up to the previous fighitng game series, will be carrying this over, according to Otaku Kart.

The upcoming game is also very likely to have a bunch of new techniques, and even more complex moves.

The first official trailer for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" has already been released, and based on the scenes shown in the video, it appears that the series will continue down its usual path, with some new features.

In the trailer, it is said that the new game is "built with a new graphic style" and it features "the vast ninja world."

Moreover, players of the game can run freely, engage in online ninja battles, in which a four-member team can be formed and up to eight ninjas can fight simultaneously in a battle, and perform dynamic actions with the use of Ninjutsu.

Kurama also made an appearance towards the end of the trailer, which means that the fans will be in for even more madness when the game is released.

According to a report, a Japanese gaming magazine called Famitsu has revealed that the upcoming game is only 40 percent complete. However, there are also rumors that "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will probably come out next year.

Bandai Namco has yet to announce the exact release date of the game.

Meanwhile, "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4" is still available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.