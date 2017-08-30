'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' Takes No. 1 Spot From 'Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy'

Facebook/naughtydog 'Uncharted: The Lost Legacy' will be released on Aug. 22 on the PS4.

After dominating the United Kingdom's sales chart for video games for several consecutive weeks, "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" has now gone down the ladder as "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" takes the no. 1 spot.

Despite the fact that "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is a much-awaited game, it is also important to note that "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" has seen a 10 percent decrease in its sales for this year's 35th week, according to GfK Chart-Track.

Notably, "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is another PlayStation 4-exclusive title claiming the chart's top spot, which means it is also a win for Sony. GfK Chart-Track reiterated that the game is the sixth PS-exclusive title to hit the no. 1 spot upon its debut on the sales chart this year.

"Uncharted: The Lost Legacy" is the latest expansion game for the hit PS4-exclusive franchise "Uncharted" that was developed by Naughty Dog. In this game, the plot revolved around the treasure-hunting adventures of Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross. Their main goal is to retrieve the Tusk of Ganesh somewhere in India. The game was just released on Aug. 22.

Meanwhile, "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" also lost the second place to another newcomer, the car racing simulation game "F1 2017." Activision's hit remastered collection now sits at no. 3.

Before falling off the top spot, the "Crash Bandicoot" remastered release broke records and became the second PS4-exclusive game to retain the top spot for two consecutive weeks.

At its third week in the market, it was momentarily replaced by "Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age." However, it made a strong comeback and remained at no. 1 for a five-week streak.

This week, "Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy" is followed by another newly-released game "Madden NFL 18." Meanwhile, "Grand Theft Auto V" fell to top 5 after being last week's 2nd top-seller as "Fallout 4" also goes down three steps to no. 6.

"Dishonored 2" maintained its no. 7 spot while "Forza Horizon 3" climbs up to no. 8. Ubisoft's "Rainbow Six Siege" fell one step and lands at no. 9 while "Mario Kart 8: Deluxe" goes down to top 10 this week.

The chart only counts sales of the games' physical copies.