Wife of Church Bus Driver Killed in Crash That Claimed 13 Found Dead

(Photo: First Baptist Church of New Braunfels) Dianne Barrett.

Just two weeks after 13 members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels in Texas were killed in a bus crash on their way home from a church trip on March 29, the wife of the bus driver who also died, was found dead in her home on Tuesday.

Authorities told the San Antonio Express-News that Dianne Barrett, wife of the deceased bus driver, Murray Barrett, 67, was found dead in her Uvalde home on Tuesday.

Police say emergency personnel were called to the grieving wife's home at about 9:45 on Tuesday morning. She was dead by the time they found her, police spokesman David Ferguson said.

"She was by herself at the time of her death," he explained.

An autopsy is expected to reveal the cause of Barrett's death as there were no signs of foul play.

Dianne Barrett is listed on the website of First Baptist Church of New Braunfels as a ministry assistant providing office services.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dianne Barrett. We continue to pray for our Lord's mercy and comfort for our church family members who continue to grieve," the church told the News in a statement.

(Photo: Facebook) Dianne Barrett (R) a ministry assistant at First Baptist Church of New Braunfels in Texas, was found dead in her home on Tuesday April 11, 2017. Her husband, Murray Barrett, 67, died two weeks earlier along with 12 other church members in a bus crash.

Dianne Barrett's husband, Murray, was driving a group of older adult church members home from a three-day retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment when the deadly accident on March 29 claimed the life of her husband and 12 others.

The deadly crash occurred at about 12:25 p.m. along U.S. Highway 83 North just south of Ranch Road 1050 in Uvalde where Jack Dillon Young's pickup truck crashed into the church's bus carrying 14 members. Rose Mary Harris, 64, of New Braunfels was the lone passenger on the church bus to survive. Young also survived.

Although he is yet to be charged with a crime, authorities say Young was likely texting while intoxicated when the crash occurred.

Court records cited by the San Antonio Express-News say Young revealed after the crash on U.S. 83 that he had taken two pills of Clonazepam and generic forms of the prescription drugs Ambien and Lexapro. He was also found with pot.

Clonazepam is used to treat certain seizure disorders in adults and children as well as panic disorder in adults. According to drugs.com, Clonazepam may cause dizziness or severe drowsiness resulting in falls or other accidents. People who take the drug are urged not to drive until they know how it will affect them.

Along with Barrett, the Texas Department of Public Safety identified those who died in the March 29 crash as: Howard Bryan Allen, 81; Rhonda Barlow Allen, 61; Barber, 87; Margret Robinson Barber, 82; Mildred Goodlett Rosamond, 87; Addie Maurine Schmeltekopf, 84; Sue Wynn Tysdal, 76; Martha Holcomb Walker, 84; and Dorothy Fern Vulliet, 84, all from New Braunfels. Others who died in the crash are: Cristie Clare Moore, 68, of Cibolo, Texas; Donna Elizabeth Hawkins, 69, of Schertz, Texas, and Avis Scholl Banks, 83, of Austin, Texas.

The Express-News reported Tuesday that the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels has been quietly holding funerals. It is unclear if Dianne Barrett's husband was already buried.