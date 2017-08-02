'Will' Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Everybody Faces His Own Demons at Season's Halfway Mark

Facebook/willontnt Promotional banner for TNT’s period drama series “Will,” featuring Laurie Davidson as William Shakespeare.

The first season of TNT's punk-rock period drama, "Will," enters the second half of its 10-episode run with renewed vigor and some brand new complications to boot. Can the playwright's career continue to thrive in such a tension-filled environment? Or will this be the very motivation that eventually drives him to greatness?

Will (Laurie Davidson) has decided to stay in London to continue pursuing his dream. Anne (Deirdre Mullins), his wife, has also decided to stay and be by his side. But while this seems like a good enough compromise, the official synopsis for the next episode reveals that tensions will only continue to rise as Will continues to collaborate with Alice (Olivia DeJonge).

Can Will keep chasing his dreams without losing his wife in the process? Will Anne be able to adjust to London life or end up realizing that this kind of environment is just not for her?

On the other hand, love will force Marlowe (James Campbell Bower) to confront his darkest fears. Will's contemporary has been struggling to find his muse and has turned to a couple of drastic ways regain his creative inspiration. But how much more can he do if it's his love that's at stake?

Additionally, Presto (Lukas Rolfe), the street urchin who duped Will on the premiere episode and stole the letter for Southwell (Max Bennett) will also be forced to confront true evil.

Presto may be a thief, but he derives no pure pleasure from it. His one true goal is to earn and save money in order to bail his sister out of the whore house. But what evil will he be facing now? Does it have anything to do with his desire to save his sister? Or will it concern his sister herself, who is easily blinded by money and all the pleasures and luxuries it could bring for at a moment's notice?

"Will" season 1 episode 6 titled "Something Wicked This Way Comes" airs on Monday, Aug. 7, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.