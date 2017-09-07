Xbox Live Gold Free and Discounted Games: 'Resident Evil 7,' 'Devil May Cry' and More Offered at a Discounted Price This Week

Xbox Live is always having new deals, and this week brings a new list of games being sold for less for subscribers. Also, players with an Xbox Live Gold subscription have just a week more to get two of the games offered free for this month through the Games with Gold promo.

Night School Studio "Oxenfree" is going to be free for Xbox Live Gold members this coming Sep. 16.

Microsoft has announced a fresh set of deals for this week, as listed off on Major Nelson's blog posted this Tuesday, Sep. 5. These deals are good until Sep. 12, and will expire at 6 p.m. EDT.

Xbox Live Gold members have more discounts to choose from, as this announcement lists off the new games for the console's Deals With Gold promo. Xbox One players should take note that "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" is now cheaper after a 40 percent discount at $36. This coincides nicely with news of a free "Not a Hero" DLC being released for the game later this year.

The "Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition" is now just $10, while "Alien: Isolation" is down to just $7.50 on the online store. Fans of classic games can snag the "Mega Man Legacy Collection" for just $6, while free-running buffs can score "Mirror's Edge: Catalyst for $5.

Xbox 360 players have another chance to get "Bayonetta" for a cheap proce, at just $5, should they happen to have missed the game when it was free last month. Other notable titles with huge discounts include "Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2" at $7, "Epec Ops: The Line" at just $6, and "Crazy Taxi" down to just $2.50, as listed off by Gamespot.

For Xbox Games With Gold, members only have until Friday next week to get "Trials Fusion" and "Hydro Thunder Hurricane" for free. Meanwhile, "Battlefield 3" will cost nothing for Gold members starting Saturday, Sep. 16, along with 2016 indie hit "Oxenfree".

"Forza Motorsport 5" will continue to be free all month long, as detailed in the video below.