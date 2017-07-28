Xbox One X Pre-Orders Will Be Available Soon According to Xbox Head

Good news for those who can't wait to get their hands on the Xbox One X because pre-orders will be opening soon. Microsoft has finally received all necessary approvals and can now begin accepting orders.

Microsoft A promotional photo of the Xbox One X.

This is according to Xbox head Phil Spencer who said it "won't be too much longer" before gamers can order the console. Replying to a question via Twitter, Spencer revealed that all the necessary approvals are already done. All that's left to do is to announce when they will begin accepting reservations.

After the console's unveiling at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), many were excited to try it for themselves. However, when they went to the console's pre-order page, they were unable to reserve any units.

It was later revealed that Microsoft was still waiting for government approval to begin accepting pre-orders. Now it seems that all necessary paperwork has been dealt with and gamers can now reserve their units prior to the console's November release date.

The Xbox One X is Microsoft's most powerful console to date, and also the smallest. Each unit costs $500 which is certainly a hefty price for a console but given its processing power, running 4K games will be a piece of cake.

Its competitor, the PlayStation 4 Pro, doesn't even come close despite the fact that it is also designed to run 4K games. Titles like "Forza Motorsport 7," "Metro: Exodus" and "Anthem" are guaranteed to feature jaw-dropping graphics on the console.

As of now, no retailers are accepting pre-orders; although, with the recent approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), this will likely change in the coming weeks. Microsoft will already be a given when it comes to accepting orders, other online retailers such as Amazon will certainly follow suit.

There's still a few months left before the Xbox One X hits the shelves in November. For those who want to experience the "world's most powerful console," it might be a good idea to start saving now.