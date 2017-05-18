Apple OS Updates: What's New on iOS 10.3.2, watchOS 3.2.2 and macOS 10.12.5?

Apple has recently released a number of minor updates for several platforms, namely the iOS 10.3.2, watchOS 3.2.2, tvOS 10.2.1, and macOS 10.12.5, on Monday.

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonA photo of the Apple store in Los Angeles, California, Sept. 16, 2016.

iOS 10.3.2

The iOS 10.3.2 was in beta testing for more than a month before Apple released it to the public earlier this week.

The patch is reportedly 196.4 MB and can be installed — over-the-air or through iTunes — on any Apple mobile device that runs on iOS 10, such as the newest iPhone down to iPhone 5, the latest iPad to the fourth generation model, the iPad Mini 2 and later models, the sixth generation iPod Touch and the iPad Pros.

Alongside the security patches, several bug fixes have been applied to the apps, such as iBooks, Notifications and Safari.

watchOS 3.2.2

Just like the iOS 10.3.2, the latest software update for Apple's wearables platform comes mostly with bug fixes and security patches. According to the watchOS 3.2.2 changelog, several features of the platform was updated to address a "memory corruption issue." The patch applies to all existing models of Apple Watch.

Users are advised to ensure their Apple Watch has at least 50 percent of battery before installing the update.

Reports expect that a newer version of watchOS will be introduced in Apple's upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference next month.

macOS Sierra 10.12.5

As for the desktop platform of Apple, the company has also put up the macOS Sierra 10.12.5 update for users to install on Monday.

According to Macworld, alongside its security patches, the update fixed a bug that prevented the audio from playing smoothly when users listened to music via USB-connected headphones.

The update has also added support for RAW image formats. The macOS 10.12.5 will also fix a bug that sets the computer's calendar to the year 2040.

Apple has also released the following updates for other platforms last May 15: tvOS 10.2.1, iCloud for Windows 6.2.1, Safari 10.1.1, and iTunes 12.6.1 for Windows.