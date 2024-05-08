Home News Pro-life movie 'Lifemark' makes it into Netflix Global Top 10

A faith-based film has made it into the Netflix Global Top 10, prompting one of its producers to proclaim that “God is not finished” with the movie even though it was released nearly two years ago.

The Kendrick Brothers, who produced the 2022 faith-based film “Lifemark,” shared an article from ScreenRant in an X post on Sunday, noting how the film had made it into the Netflix Global Top 10 for the first time during the week of April 22-28. “God is not finished with LIFEMARK!” they declared as they shared the news.

The Netflix Global Top 10 is one of several “weekly top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films” published by the streaming service. “Lifemark” was the eighth most-watched English-language film worldwide for the week of April 22-28, accumulating 3.5 million views.

“Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Sovereigner” took the top spot on the Netflix Global Top 10, followed by “Anyone But You,” “Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp,” “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire,” “What Jennifer Did,” “Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut” and “Smurfs: The Lost Village.” “Lifemark” finished ahead of “Hotel Mumbai” and “Glass.”

The presence of “Lifemark” on the Netflix Global Top 10 comes more than a year-and-a-half after its September 2022 release. “Lifemark’s” inclusion on the list of the most-watched movies is not the only indicator illustrating its high popularity among the American public. The movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes gives the film an “audience score” of 96% based on more than 1,000 reviews.

A summary of the film posted on Rotten Tomatoes states: “David’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birthmother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she’s only held once. With the encouragement of his adoptive parents, David embarks on a journey of discovery that leads to a staggering truth from his past.”

Distributed by Fathom Events, “Lifemark” stars former child actor and outspoken Christian Kirk Cameron.

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, the Kendrick Brothers spoke about the film’s message and significance of the timing of its release following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. “This is our first movie based on an actual true story, and we just think that God’s timing is perfect,” Alex Kendrick said.

“Who knew that right in our culture that Roe v. Wade would be overturned this year and that the opportunity for churches to step up in their ministry in this arena would be happening?” he asked. “We hope this movie encourages individuals and encourages churches and anyone who’s considering, ‘Do I have the baby? Do I place it for adoption?’”

Stephen Kendrick added: “This film shows a wide perspective of compassion. This movie doesn’t really beat up abortion; it promotes adoption. And it shows what would happen if a girl who’s afraid chooses courage, chooses compassion for her unborn child, even if she couldn’t raise it herself. … We think people are going to love the movie. We think they’re going to be entertained; they’re going to be inspired.”

“We’re not here to guilt or shame anybody,” he added, but rather “here to help bring healing and hope and forgiveness and compassion.”