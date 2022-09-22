Kirk Cameron, Kendrick brothers transform hearts and minds, show true power of adoption: podcast

Hope is at the heart of every journey.

When we break that sentence down to its truest essence we find that, if this feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen didn’t exist, our lives would be empty and literally void of all the goodness life affords us.

Hope is what gets us through each day. It is what drives us. It’s the fuel that provides energy, vitality, and strength. But hope is not guaranteed. It is not free. It is something we must seek. While it may be difficult to locate at times, hope is what keeps us hanging on.

Hope also provides us with the power of a choice. And this is a theme we see in “Lifemark,” a powerful new adoption-themed film from the Kendrick brothers.

Listen to Alex and Stephen Kendrick discuss this transformational movie:

In “Lifemark,” which was released earlier this month, we find a young man’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birth mother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she has only held once.

But she has hope that somehow, someway, he will agree to meet her. This choice he is presented with pushes him to embark on a journey that leads to a staggering truth from his past.

Executive produced by the Kendricks, this movie is based on an incredible true story that celebrates adoption, reconciliation, and most importantly, finding love through hope.

The filmmaking brothers join us on the Crossmap Podcast to discuss why right now is the absolute right time to be releasing a movie about adoption.

Listen as they share why they made the decision to step back and let someone else direct one of their movies for the first time, and why they're insistent on birthing each and every movie they make through a season of prayer.

