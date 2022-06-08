Kendrick Brothers release first-look trailer for ‘pro-family’ movie with Kirk Cameron

In a newly released first look trailer, actor Kirk Cameron says his new movie with filmmaker brothers Alex and Stephen Kendrick, “Lifemark,” is “pro-family, pro-love, pro forgiveness."

The forthcoming film, scheduled for release in select cinemas on Sept. 9, marks the first time Cameron and the Kendrick brothers will reunite on a project since collaborating on the 2008 film “Fireproof.” “Lifemark” will celebrate the sanctity of life.

The Kendricks say this is the first film that they have made a movie “based on a true story.”

Scheduled to appear in select theaters, “Lifemark” will tell the story of an 18-year-old girl who delivers a child before giving him for adoption. A family who could not have their own children adopted the baby boy. The adoptive mother comes back into the boy’s life at 18 years old, and they are forced to deal with the birth mother’s choices as a teenager.

“It is such a beautiful thing when our hearts start beating along with God’s heart in valuing the orphan and caring for them,” Executive Producer Stephen Kendrick said. “God is a father to the fatherless and He places the lonely into families. He created not only the family, but He created adoption.”

Executive Producer Alex Kendrick, who also wrote the film, added: “Scripture says that God forms us in the womb. He is the one that breathes life into us. We believe life is precious and that we are, as Proverbs says, to defend those who cannot defend themselves.”

Both Stephen Kendrick and Kirk Cameron have adopted children in their own families.

“This movie is pro-family, it’s pro-love, it’s pro-forgiveness, it’s pro-reconciliation and new beginnings,” Cameron asserted in the featurette.

The filmmakers promise that the film is loaded with action, fun and humor. They want viewers to know that “God has a way of stepping into really painful, hard situations and bringing redemption and hope and healing.”

Cameron, an Evangelical Christian known for his role on the popular sitcom "Growing Pains," was a guest speaker at the annual March for Life earlier this year.

During his remarks, he spoke about the upcoming film: “I hope that you have a chance later this year to see the movie ‘Lifemark’ that is based on a true story. It is a story that is so much better than anything we ever could have scripted.”

“The makers of ‘Fireproof’ and ‘Courageous,’ and ‘War Room’ and I have teamed up to bring this film that highlights the value and preciousness of life in the womb and the beauty of adoption, explaining how one life can impact so many,” he declared.

The actor shared with the audience why the topics of adoption and sanctity of life are so important to him.

“This issue of life is very personal for me,” he proclaimed. “My wife is an adopted child. Chelsea was one doctor appointment away from not existing.”

“Our first four children are also adopted. They were this close to not being here,” he explained. “If my wife, Chelsea, had not been born, our two natural-born children would not exist either.”

"My six children and my wife are here as a result of loving, compassionate and courageous people like you who are marching today at the March for Life," he added.

The actor serves as an executive producer for “Lifemark” and also plays the role of the adoptive father.

“Someone sent me a brief documentary of a true story that was so inspiring and meant so much to me personally that I decided to turn it into a feature film,” Cameron told The Christian Post in an interview.

“I wanted to illustrate the value of every life and all of its potential and also to show the beauty of adoption and demonstrate how even one person’s life can powerfully impact so many others.”

In a 2021 Instagram post that included a photo of both Kendrick and Cameron, the actor is seen in character sporting grey hair.

“The film crosses two decades, so we get to see him age almost 20 years,” Alex Kendrick noted. “It’s a true story with lots of action, humor and heart!”

While attending the 28th annual Movieguide Awards in 2020, Kendrick spoke about the forthcoming film. Though the brothers typically make original content, the pro-life movie was brought to them by a friend.

“We normally do write our own movies, but this one was so powerful when we read it and we saw how it was very timely for today’s culture,” Kendrick maintained. “As we began researching a way to shoot it, it became very obvious the Lord was opening the door to do it.”