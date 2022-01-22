Kirk Cameron says abortion is a 'personal issue' for him and his family at March for Life Actor says wife was 'one doctor appointment away from not existing'

Pro-life Christian actor Kirk Cameron said that it was "thrilling" to speak at the March for Life this year, and he hopes the annual march that takes place around the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision would continue even if the contentious Supreme Court ruling is overturned.

Tens of thousands of pro-life activists and politicians gathered at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Friday for the annual March for Life.

The "Growing Pains" star gave remarks on the main stage to those gathered not long before they marched from the National Mall to the U.S. Supreme Court building.

In an interview with The Christian Post on Friday after the march, Cameron said he was excited to be there, saying he believed the attendees had "cold hands, but very warm hearts."

"People were singing, and smiling and there with their kids. My family was there with me, and it was inspiring to hear the speakers," he said, noting that Katie Shaw, a pro-life advocate with Down syndrome, spoke before him.

"She gave a speech that just brought the house down. They were chanting her name after her speech. … I had big shoes to fill, and I just expressed how personal this issue is for me. This issue of life."

During his speech, the actor spoke about how his wife was adopted after being "one doctor appointment away from not existing." Had she been aborted, his two biological children would have never existed, and his four adopted children would not have a home.

"My six children and my wife are here as a result of loving, compassionate and courageous people like you who are marching today," he said.

Cameron promoted his new movie project titled "Lifemark," based on a true story of an adoption that positively influenced many lives.

Cameron will serve as executive producer for the film and play the role of the adoptive father, working along with the Kendrick brothers, who were behind films like "Courageous" and "Facing the Giants."

"Someone sent me a brief documentary of a true story that was so inspiring and meant so much to me personally that I decided to turn it into a feature film," Cameron told CP.

"I wanted to illustrate the value of every life and all of its potential and also to show the beauty of adoption and demonstrate how even one person's life can powerfully impact so many others."

In a video posted to his Facebook page during the march, Cameron said, "the reason why we are here is that the Bible says those who hate love death."

"But we're the family of faith and we love God. Therefore, we love life," he said. "We love children and we love moms and dads and families. And our hope is not in Washington, D.C. In fact, it's not in the people who govern us or the laws that we make as a nation. Our hope is in the power of God working in the hearts of His people. That's why we are here."

This year's March for Life comes at a time when many believe that the U.S. Supreme Court is close to overturning Roe v. Wade, as it is expected to rule on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban by June after hearing arguments in December.

Cameron speculated that he would not be surprised if the March for Life remained as a community gathering even if Roe is overturned or weakened this year.

"People so enjoy being with each other, even out in the cold. You have 100,000 people standing for hours and hours and hours outside and they have smiles on their faces. They're just loving being there together," he said.

"This is really just a symbol for the marching orders that we hear in our hearts, which is to value life at all stages, all people. And so, I hope that it does continue. It doesn't always need to be a protest against a law, but if it morphs into a giant celebration, I think that would be a great annual get together."