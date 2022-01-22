5 important things to know about Roe v. Wade

Saturday marks the anniversary of what might be considered the most polarizing U.S. Supreme Court decision in American history.

Since the 7-2 decision of Roe v. Wade was released on Jan. 22, 1973, there have been decades of state and national debate, along with marches, protests, legislative debates, court battles and even violence.

Although Roe technically allows for restrictions on abortion later in the pregnancy, many legislators and activists have interpreted the ruling as a rejection of all restrictions to abortion access.

This year, many believe a conservative-leaning Supreme Court may overturn or weaken the landmark decision and allow states to place increased restrictions on abortion before viability.

The following pages highlight five interesting facts about the Roe v. Wade case.

