Kendrick Brothers reveal next movie project is based on true story

HOLLYWOOD — Award-winning filmmaker and actor Alex Kendrick attended the 28th annual Movieguide Awards where he revealed the plans for the next Kendrick Brothers film.

"We are shooting a movie this summer,” Kendrick told The Christian Post in an interview last month at the popular award show that honors faith and family content.

“We're very excited about that and it's a true story and it's going to grab your heart. We love it!” he exclaimed.

The popular Christian actor said he and his brother, Stephen, who's also his producing partner, “love the subject matter and what's going to happen” as a result of it.

“We think it's a very timely movie,” he assured.

Kendrick said he expects the film to be released in 2021.

The brothers are used to making original content such as their No. 1 box-office hit “War Room,” but their next film was actually brought to them by a friend.

"We normally do write our own movies but this one was so powerful when we read it and we saw how it was very timely for today's culture,” Kendrick told CP.

“As we began researching a way to shoot it, it became very obvious the Lord was opening the door to do it,” he said.

The brothers' last movie, “Overcomer,” was digitally released on Nov. 26, 2019, on Blu-ray and DVD. It starred Alex Kendrick, Priscilla Shirer, Shari Rigby, Cameron Arnett and newcomer Aryn Wright-Thompson. The movie is centered around themes of identity, forgiveness, and restoration, and Kendrick said the topics are resonating with people all over the world.

The Blu-ray, DVD and the digital release of “Overcomer” features extensive bonus material, including 10 minutes of deleted scenes, fun bloopers, exclusive commentary by the Kendrick Brothers, and a moving in-depth look at the power of forgiveness.

"We love the special features, the behind the scenes and how we made it, and we think that is almost as fun as watching the movie," Kendrick told CP.

The Movieguide Awards will be broadcast on the Hallmark Channel on Feb. 24.