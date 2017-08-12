'Gotham' Season 4 Spoilers: Penguin Is Scared to See Nygma Again

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Penguin is terrified of Nygma's return in the next season of "Gotham."

Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and Nygma (Cory Michael Smith) will continue their little cat-and-mouse game in the upcoming season of "Gotham."

The new installment of the FOX series is expected to show Penguin reclaiming the throne as Gotham City's king of the underworld. Spoilers indicate that he is more than ready to flex his muscles and lord over the criminals from his new headquarters, The Iceberg Lounge. Although the issue with Nygma has temporarily been put on hold after the man called the Riddler escaped from captivity, Penguin will not be able to keep his former friend out of his mind.

Taylor told ComicBook that his character is actually terrified of seeing Nygma again.

"We know that Ed escapes and that is an extremely terrifying moment for Oswald because, again, Oswald when he's at his lowest its when he has no control," Taylor revealed. "Nygma is the only person who could meet Oswald on his level in terms of intellect and cunning. Now that he cannot control him anymore it's terrifying and threatening to him."

Smith, however, revealed that there would always be an underlying respect between the two villains. Although they are currently enemies, Nygma knows that no one will be able to understand him more than Penguin does. He also acknowledges the fact that the other man is a dangerous foe and worthy of being feared. They know each other's personalities really well. Once they meet again, viewers can expect that they will try to outdo the other to see who is more potent between them.

Meanwhile, fans are curious to learn what is in store for Jerome (Cameron Monaghan), another fan favorite character, in season 4. Spoilers indicate that he will not be seen much in the new storyline. The person tagged as the Joker is said to be concentrating in keeping a low profile and will let the more dominant villains take the lead. Without loyal followers to support him, Jerome will bide his time until he is ready to make a huge comeback in the city's underworld. For now, it looks like Jim (Ben McKenzie) will not be seeing his scary face as much as he will with Penguin's and Nygma's.

"Gotham" season 4 will premiere on Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.