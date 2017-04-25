'Happy Days' Actress Erin Moran's Death Due to Cancer Complications

Erin Moran, best known for her role in the sitcom "Happy Days," passed away at the age of 56, and authorities have recently revealed that the actress died due to complications from cancer.



REUTERS/Fred ProuserActresses Erin Moran (L) and Marion Ross from "Happy Days" arrive at "A Father's Day Salute to TV Dads" hosted by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, California June 18, 2009.

On Monday, the sheriff's office of Harrison County released the result of Moran's autopsy through their official Facebook page. Their report reads, "Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer."

The sheriff's office' press release also confirmed that Moran passed away last Saturday in her home at New Salisbury Indiana.

Previously, the sheriff's office confirmed that Moran was found lifeless after quick response personnel responded to a 911 call around 4:07 p.m. EDT about an "unresponsive female"

"Upon the arrival, it was determined that the female was Erin Marie Moran-Fleischmann. First responders determined that she was deceased and an autopsy is pending," said at the time by the Harrison County sheriff's office, according to a CNN report.

One of her "Happy Days" co-stars, Anson Williams, told People that the actress had been receiving treatment for throat cancer. It appears only a select few knew about Moran's condition.

Moran started her acting career when she was 5 years old with her first TV commercial. She was 13 years old when "Happy Days" first premiered in 1974 where she played the role of Joanie Cunningham. Fans saw Moran in the show until its 11th season that concluded in September 1984. She also starred in the same role in the spinoff titled "Joanie Loves Chachi" which aired from 1982 to 1983.

Meanwhile, Moran's "Happy Days" co-stars paid their tribute through heart-warming messages.

In a statement, Don Most expressed (via Variety) that the news of Moran's passing brought immense sadness.

He added: "She was a wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman. As I write this I can't really comprehend this right now. A very painful loss. It gives me some comfort to know that she's with Tom, Al, Pat and Garry. Rest In Peace, sweet Erin."

Another "Happy Days" co-star, Scott Baio, went to Facebook to air his condolences, saying: "May people remember Erin for her contagious smile, warm heart, and animal loving soul. I always hoped she could find peace in her life. God has you now, Erin."