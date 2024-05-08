Home News Mississippi Supreme Court rules private schools eligible for emergency relief funds

The Mississippi Supreme Court has sided with a group of private schools in the state, reversing a lower court ruling that prevented them from accessing COVID-19 funds.

The law firm Liberty Justice Center announced in a statement published last week that the Mississippi Supreme Court had ruled in favor of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools by determining that the group could access federal funds. The Court’s decision reverses a lower court opinion siding with the organization Parents for Public Schools, who sought to block the group of independent schools from obtaining the funding.

“We are thrilled with the Court’s ruling in favor of Mississippi students at MAIS’s private member schools,” said Liberty Justice Center Senior Counsel Buck Dougherty. “The allegations made by the petitioners against independent schools relied on an unconstitutional and unconscionable Blaine Amendment, historically used to discriminate against religious and racial minorities.”

Maintaining that “The Court was right to set aside the petitioners’ claim and focus on the fact that the money should be used for what the Mississippi Legislature set it aside for: independent schools’ infrastructure,” Dougherty described the decision as “a win for Mississippi students and schools, and for educational freedom across the country.”

As explained in the Mississippi Supreme Court opinion, two bills passed by the Republican-controlled Mississippi Legislature and approved by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in 2022 created the Independent School Infrastructure Grant Program Act.

The program enabled independent schools to “apply for reimbursable grants to make necessary investments in water, wastewater, stormwater, broadband and other eligible infrastructure projects to be funded by the Legislature using Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds made available under the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).” The total amount of funding available to private schools by the legislature amounted to $10 million.

Parents for Public Schools alleged that providing the funding to the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools violated Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution, which prohibits the appropriation of state funds to non-public schools. The Mississippi Supreme Court determined that Parents for Public Schools did not have standing to bring the lawsuit, as they were not directly harmed by the provision of funds to the private schools.

Justice Robert Chamberlin delivered the opinion of the court while Justice Leslie King authored a dissenting opinion, joined by Justice James Kitchens. The litigation surrounding the funding authorized by the Mississippi legislature dates back to June 2022, when Parents for Public Schools filed a lawsuit asking a judge to set aside the laws establishing the Independent School Infrastructure Grant Program Act because of concerns that they violated Section 208.

Later that summer, the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools filed a motion to intervene challenging the constitutionality of Section 208. Dougherty denounced Section 208 as unconstitutional earlier this year when arguing on behalf of his client before the Mississippi Supreme Court.

“This case begins and ends with a century-old provision in the Mississippi constitution that was born of racial and religious discrimination,” he explained at the time. “Section 208 was enacted in 1890 and designed to prevent independent schools like those affiliated with MAIS from accessing educational funding.”

According to Dougherty, “Mississippi’s Blaine Amendment targeted independent schools that dared to teach Catholic immigrants and newly freed slaves to read and write, and there’s no way to sidestep that ugly past. Ultimately, the tension between this discriminatory provision in Mississippi’s constitution and the U.S. Constitution has been festering for a century.”

The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools contended that Section 208 of the Mississippi Constitution ran afoul of the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. That issue was not resolved in last week’s Mississippi Supreme Court ruling, as the entire ruling focused on Parents for Public Schools’ standing.

The case involving the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools is not the first example of a court deciding that private schools can use taxpayer dollars. In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state of Maine cannot bar parents from using a state tuition assistance program to send children to religious schools.