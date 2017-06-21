How Much Water Should a Person Drink Each Day to Stay Healthy?

Everyone has heard that drinking eight glasses of water a day is the target. Each glass should measure eight ounces, which is why it is called the "8 by 8 rule." That's about 1.9 liters or half a gallon. The "8 by 8 rule" sticks because it's easy to remember. But the truth is that every individual has different recommended amount of intake.

Reuters/Carlo AllegriOne bottle of water remains on the shelf at Trader Joe's supermarket in New York.

Mayo Clinic in Minnesota recommends men should drink 13 glasses a day on average while women should drink about nine glasses. But there is a simple scientific hydration formula for those who strictly want to know the accurate amount of water they should drink.

The first step of the formula is to weigh one's own weight in pounds and divide it by 2.2. Multiply the result by the age and divide the sum by 28.3. The result is the number of ounces that should be taken. Divide the number by eight to see the result in glasses.

Of course, more water is needed during exercise to replace the fluids lost in sweat. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends an extra 12 ounces for every half hour exercise. Eating fruits and vegetables with high water content like watermelon, cucumber and celery also helps flush toxins out of the body.

People should also avoid salty food as the water will be retained to help dilute the sodium. This is the reason why people get thirsty and often bloat after consuming sodium-rich food. Water retention also occurs when sitting for long periods of time without exercise, which can be alleviated by reducing salt from the diet.

Drinking water cannot be overemphasized as it has many benefits. Drinking water is a natural form of detoxification. Water carries nutrients and oxygen to the cells, flush bacteria from the bladder, aids in digestion, prevents constipation, normalizes blood pressure, stabilizes the heartbeat and regulates body temperature.