'Imaginary Mary' Season 1 Spoilers: Alice and Ben's Social Lives Collide in Next Episode; Ben Makes a Shocking Admission?

Alice (Jenna Elfman) and Ben's (Stephen Schneider) social lives are about to merge in the next episode of ABC's freshman comedy series "Imaginary Mary." Will this serve to strengthen their bond or jeopardize their relationship forever?

YouTube/ABC Television Network A screenshot of Mary (voiced by Rachel Dratch) and Alice (Jenna Elfman) from the ABC freshman comedy series "Imaginary Mary."

According to the official synopsis, her friends' interest in meeting Ben will freak Alice out, thinking this could end up affecting their relationship in unfavorable ways. The synopsis does not state what exactly it is that concerns Alice about her friends.

Is she worried Ben might not like them at all, or that her friends might end up not liking him for her? Will she try stalling the meetup again, like she's wont to do, or can Ben convince her that he's perfectly fine with it?

Despite her initial anxiety, the synopsis reveals that Ben's first encounter with Alice's crew will go surprisingly well. But this turnout will give Alice a reason to want to meet Ben's friends next. And just like her, he will be hesitant at first, which may end up upsetting Alice.

However, Ben will be devising a plan to impress her; although whether or not this means that he will eventually give in and let his girlfriend meet his friends is not specifically mentioned in the synopsis. What will Ben's plan entail? And what concerns does he have about Alice meeting his friends? It seems that Ben will be answering these questions himself when he makes a surprising admission in the end.

"Imaginary Mary" season 1 episode 5 titled "In a World Where Worlds Collide" airs on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Meanwhile, actress Elfman recently did a webcam chat with Gold Derby, during which she revealed that before she was offered the role of Alice, she had already sworn off network comedies owing to her previous experiences with network television.

But "Imaginary Mary" appealed to her because it gave her the opportunity to work with an interesting co-star: the computer-generated Mary (voiced by Rachel Dratch), her imaginary friend from childhood. She also admired and respected the people behind the camera, especially director and executive producer Shawn Levy. ABC's comedy shows have also been doing quite well on the ratings board.

"I honestly couldn't find a reason to say 'no,'" Elfman shared.