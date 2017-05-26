Joy Duggar's Secret Wedding Plans Foiled; Local Paper Posted Marriage License

Online fan sites are known for their keen nose for news, as a Facebook "Counting on" fan page demonstrated. The online group was able to spot the marriage license application that Joy Duggar and her fiancé, Austin Forsyth, had quietly filed, and soon, word spread online about the upcoming wedding.

Facebook/countingontlcA Promotional image for "Counting On" as the cover photo on the TV series' official Facebook page.

With prior news hinting at Joy Anna Duggar's wedding before the end of this summer, this leak inadvertently spread by the local papers in their hometown just officially confirms the fact, according to the International Business Times. A "Counting On" fan site on Facebook called the Duggar Family News were quick to pick up the post from the local paper, even buried among dozens of other marriage licenses announcements.

The social media post made by Duggar Family News had the entry circled from a snapshot of the local paper, which revealed that the couple filed for a marriage license on Thursday, May 11, in Washington County, Arkansas. Fortunately for Duggar and Forsyth, the page was not yet able to pin down the exact date for the wedding, so there's some hope for a private ceremony after all.

A reality show blog was able to deduce the time frame for the wedding, at least. Washington County, it turns out, has a rule that states that a couple only has 60 days to get married while their marriage license remains valid. Ashley's Reality Roundup thus concludes that the pair will tie the knot before July 10.

For their part, the Duggar Family Blog, a separate news site run by family friends of the Duggars, has not shared any information yet. According to a recent post, the blog reminds online fans that "Quite a few rumors about the timing of Joy-Anna Duggar's upcoming wedding to Austin Forsyth have been circulating the internet, but we want to remind you all that no official word has been given."

Joy, 19, and Austin, 23, got engaged in March. The two has been longtime friends even before they started dating.