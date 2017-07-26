Military Transgender Policy Normalizes Abnormal

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

Susan Stamper Brown is an Alaska resident and recovering political pundit.

While ISIS was burning people in cages and the Middle East was ablaze, former President Obama decided it was the perfect time to turn the U.S. military into a social experiment petri dish. Obama reversed "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," then used his proverbial presidential megaphone to ensure that those who had no desire to ask in the first place were told anyhow.

But, that was not enough.

Now, six months into the Trump administration, rather than concentrating on accomplishing its mission to organize, equip and train forces for prompt and sustained combat operations, the U.S. Army is using time and resources instructing female soldiers on how to accept transgenders with male body parts in their shower facilities.

The training instructs females to act as if they don't see the junk in the trunk with the aim of offering the transsexual in the shower room "dignity and respect."

What about dignity and respect for females? Obviously, Obama and his leftist cohorts didn't give a rip about that. Once again, here is another example of the left making up rules that favor a microscopic minority while inflicting irrefutable damage on the resounding majority.

Female soldiers should boycott the showers and spread some girl stink around until leadership comes to its senses.

Military members did not volunteer to be brainwashed with leftist propaganda. They volunteered to serve. It is hard to do that if they are preoccupied with altering their natural and human responses to things their brain and conscience reckons as abnormal.

Leftists treat normal like it is a setting on a washing machine.

If Corporal Klinger-izing the military were normal, there would be no need to tell soldiers this: "Understand that you may encounter individuals in barracks, bathroom, or shower facilities with physical characteristics of the opposite sex ... All soldiers should be respectful of the privacy and modesty concerns of others. However, transgender soldiers are not required or expected to modify or adjust their behavior based on the fact that they do not 'match' other soldiers."

That the military says transgender soldiers are not required to alter their behavior is a reversal of U.S. Military ethos whereby the military always reserves the right to instruct ALL soldiers to modify and adjust behavior.

This goes against the sensibilities of those like former Johns Hopkins Hospital psychiatrist-in-chief Dr. Paul R. McHugh who wrote a piece in the Wall Street Journal explaining that transgenderism is a "mental disorder" which warrants medical treatment. He said, "policy makers and the media are doing no favors either to the public or the transgendered by treating their confusions as a right in need of defending rather than a mental disorder that deserves understanding, treatment and prevention."

Psychologists say we all have disorders, though most do not wear them front-and-center like the transgender donut shop worker I've reached out to over the years in an honest attempt to extend God's love on a personal level. As I've written before, I cannot help but agree with Dr. McHugh that the behavior we see is really a desperate cry for help in an increasingly genderqueer culture where the only thing that is wrong is suggesting something is wrong.

Consequently, everyone suffers.

If Dr. McHugh is correct, the compassionate response to this issue is to help them seek treatment for mental health. Not taxpayer funded hormone therapy and a gun.