Nintendo Won't Venture Into PC Gaming Anytime Soon

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A man stands in front of Nintendo's logo at the presentation ceremony of its new game console Switch in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017.

In a recent interview, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima said the Japanese video game giant will likely not venture into the PC gaming industry anytime soon.

During the company's 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the bosses of Nintendo were asked if they had also considered expanding to the PC gaming arena.

Kimishima said they are well-informed about the immense growth of PC gaming. "However, we believe that the integrated hardware-software business is the best way for us to provide the surprises and new gameplay experiences that we want to achieve," he explained.

"We believe that we can further expand our core integrated hardware-software business by providing our software on smart devices and increasing the number of consumers who experience our IP," Kimishima added.

There is no doubt that Nintendo is one of the pioneer companies in terms of developing hardware and software products for gamers around the world. Apart from a constant flow of Intellectual Property releases for Nintendo-made consoles, the company has also extended its business to mobile devices with the launch of "Super Mario" on the iOS and Android systems.

During the Electronic Entertainment Expo last month, Nintendo also put a lot of effort into offering their products to a wider audience by signing a cross-platform play agreement with Microsoft and letting Ubisoft develop a new title ("Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle") that merged the two popular franchises.

However, the company has yet to show interest in making titles or versions of existing games for the ever growing market of PC gaming.

By the end of 2016, there were reports (via Superdata Research) that worldwide PC gaming had risen to become one of the most valuable markets, with as much as a $34 billion revenue last year — a large chunk of the total $91 billion generated by the entire gaming industry.

It is also important to note that for the most part, the success of PC gaming is attributed to "free-to-play online titles and downloadable games." The research added, "Incumbents like League of Legends together with newcomers like Overwatch drive enthusiasm."