'Prison Break' Season 6 Spoilers: An Abruzzi Family Member to Surface?

An Abruzzi may appear in the next season of "Prison Break."

John Abruzzi (Peter Stormare) or one of his family members may return in the upcoming season of "Prison Break."

In May, series creator Paul Scheuring spoke about their desire to see Stormare in the next installment.

Abruzzi was a powerful Chicago mob boss prior to his demise. He was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to murder and was given 120 years in jail without parole. Still, family connections allowed him some privileges inside prison. At the end of season 2, Agent Mahone (William Fichtner) and the FBI got him good.

However, Scheuring seemed to hint that Abruzzi might be alive or one of his mafia family members could surface in the new installment.

"Oh, I would die to have Stormare back. But that would have felt a little bit ... (Pauses.) You know, that's actually not a bad idea. (Big laugh.) Oh, man. Season six! You cracked it!" Scheuring shared in a May interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, another villain who might be making a comeback is Kellerman (Paul Adelstein), who was presumed to have been killed by Van Gogh (Steve Mouzakis). The Secret Service agent was shot in the head last installment. The assassination happened off-cam, sparking speculations that he might not really be dead. "Prison Break" has been known to tinker with the storyline, where characters who were supposed to be deceased would suddenly return alive and well.

Season 6 will reportedly show Michael (Wentworth Miller) and Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) finally settling down after all the mishaps that have taken place. Nestled in the embrace of his family, Michael is still set to deal with his traumatic experience while his wife will do everything to make him feel safe again. Jacob (Mark Feuerstein) was successful in his plans to make Michael suffer, before he was finally killed in the hands of T-Bag (Robert Knepper).

FOX has yet to renew "Prison Break" for season 6.