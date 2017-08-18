Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs News: Leaked Benchmark Tests Confirm Snapdragon 835 Chip

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 10, 2016

A device labeled as Samsung SM-N950F — believed to be the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 — was recently spotted in several benchmarking tools that virtually confirm the inclusion of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835.

With only a few days left before the unveiling event for the Galaxy Note 8, more bits of information have leaked that confirmed earlier speculated specifications of the device.

The Snapdragon 835 is the latest mobile system-on-chip from Qualcomm, and it is not a surprise that Samsung has chosen it to power their upcoming flagship device.

On the other hand, another benchmark test result has indicated that another variant of Galaxy Note 8 will run with Samsung's own latest chip called Exynos 8895.

In previous Samsung smartphone releases, the company distributed Exynos-powered devices in its homeland South Korea while Qualcomm-run variants were sold in other regions such as North America. If these leaked benchmark test results are accurate, people can expect the same strategy from Samsung for the Galaxy Note 8 market release.

Meanwhile, the leaked benchmark tests also confirm earlier speculations that the Galaxy Note 8 will sport 6 GB of random access memory and the latest Android 7 Nougat built.

A few weeks ago, Samsung released a teaser poster for an unveiling event set for Aug. 23. While the promotional image does not mention any specific device, the illustration of a larger Infinity Display alongside an S Pen stylus is enough for mobile enthusiasts to conclude that the company is teasing the announcement of the Galaxy Note 8.

Several other leaks have also emerged recently including a photo, presumably that of a Galaxy Note 8 render, which showed a dual camera setup on the rear. Meanwhile, a fingerprint reader is still mounted beside the rear-facing cameras similar to the Galaxy S8's design.

There was a rumor recently that Samsung intends to start selling the Galaxy Note 8 just a day after its announcement next week. However, other reports are hesitant to believe it, considering Samsung's past strategies in marketing new flagships.

The company normally places a few weeks' interval from the time of the announcement and the time of its retail release so they can first gather pre-orders around the world.