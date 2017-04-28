'Star Wars Episode 9' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Film Expected To Have May 2019 Release

Fans of the "Star Wars" franchise have at least three upcoming movies on their plate, with two of them coming by December 2017 and May 2018, and then there is "Star Wars: Episode IX," which is officially slated for a May 24, 2019 release date.

Star Wars Official WebsiteLuke Skywalker (Hamill) in "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" promo still

Its release date was announced alongside the delay in the premiere of "Indiana Jones 5," with the movie now pegged for July 2020 instead of 2019.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" does not have an official title yet, but it is intended to be the closing film of the current "Star Wars" trilogy.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed that Rian Johnson is not writing the story treatment as previously believed. Johnson clarified via Twitter that it was old information and he wasn't "involved in writing IX."

As of the moment, fans and the Lucasfilm team are preparing to focus on the upcoming untitled Han Solo film.

"We have four or five weeks immersed in the film Han Solo and we are about to read the script of Colin Trevorrow's Episode IX, so we have a lot of work at the moment," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said during the E-Cartela event (via Express UK). The Han Solo film is expected to be out by May 2018.

Meanwhile, fans should keep their eyes on "Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi" which is coming on Dec. 15.

The film released its first ever trailer during the Star Wars Celebration Day 2017 in Florida two weeks ago. The clip showed Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) saying that it is time for the Jedi to end - indicating a dark turn for the film.

During the panel, Johnson also revealed that a new female character will be added in "The Last Jedi." Played by Kelly Marie Tran, Rose is one of the maintenance workers of the Resistance, and she will have an important role in the story.