Taylor Swift Returns to Spotify, Other Streaming Services in Celebration of a Career Milestone

After years of not being on any streaming platform, Taylor Swift celebrated a milestone in her career by releasing her entire discography on all streaming services.

Swift's body of work has been notably absent from streaming services like Spotify, but the "Shake It Off" singer has changed her mind. The announcement was made via Swift's official fan page.

The decision came as a surprise to many because Swift has been very vocal about her rejection of free streaming services. In 2014, Swift expressed her sentiments in an interview with Yahoo Music and said she views platforms like Spotify as "a grand experiment."

"And I'm not willing to contribute my life's work to an experiment that I don't feel fairly compensates the writers, producers, artists, and creators of this music," the pop diva said. "And I just don't agree with perpetuating the perception that music has no value and should be free."

However, that does not mean Swift completely shut the idea away without giving it a shot first. "I thought, 'I will try this; I'll see how it feels.' It didn't feel right to me," she said.

The timing of Swift's move is very interesting. As many may know by now, the 10-time Grammy Award winner has been in a feud with fellow popstar Katy Perry. For years, neither of them directly said that they were not in a good place, until Perry confirmed to "The Late Late Show" host James Corden that they were feuding. The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer talked about it again recently and claimed that Swift attempted to "assassinate my character."

Swift's return to streaming services coincided with the release of Perry's new album "Witness," which is being dubbed as a revenge move that will take the spotlight away from the latter. Of course, all anyone can do is speculate since it does not seem likely that Swift will confirm this. The singer has been staying away from the public eye, though she is expected to release new music later this year.