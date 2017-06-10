Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift Tried to 'Assassinate My Character'

Katy Perry spoke up about her feud with Taylor Swift for the second time after confirming it with "The Late Late Show" host James Corden in a Carpool Karaoke segment.

REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOKKaty Perry has a public feud with fellow singer Taylor Swift.

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer revealed to British magazine NME that Corden "makes me and the whole world feel very safe," as she recalled the first time she ever publicly and directly spoke about her fight with Swift.

"No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth," Perry told NME.

It can be recalled that their feud started with the issue of backing dancers. From there, Swift wrote and released the track "Bad Blood," which is rumored to be about Perry. As a response, Perry released "Swish, Swish," a track featuring rapper Nicki Minaj from her album "Witness."

"I mean, I'm not Buddha — things irritate me," Perry pointed out. "I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That's so messed up!"

However, Perry previously told Corden that she was willing to kiss and make up with Swift should the "Wildest Dreams" singer be open to it as well.

Perry recently performed at the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert alongside Ariana Grande. The 32-year-old singer has quite the packed schedule ahead, with "Witness: The Tour" on her plate. In addition to that, Perry has also signed on to become a judge on the upcoming revival of "American Idol."

On the other hand, Swift, who is rumored to be launching a new album later this year, just released her entire back catalog on streaming services. This much was announced by her official fan account.