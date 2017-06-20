'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Mandy Moore Talks Jack's Death; Sophomore Installment To Be Both 'Heavy' and 'Funny'

Details surrounding Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death on "This Is Us" are scarce, but it has been revealed that the cast members of the show already know how it is all going to go down.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUs'This Is Us' will return in the fall.

Mandy Moore, who plays Jack's wife Rebecca, admitted as much when she recently sat down with Larry King.

"We all had to know," Moore said. "Something that fundamentally earth-shattering and life-changing that happened to the kids at some point in their lives is something they're going to carry with them as adults."

The actress also revealed that the kids would be around the age of 16 or 17 when Jack passes away.

Creator Dan Fogelman previously assured fans (via Entertainment Weekly) that "a huge piece of the puzzle" surrounding Jack's death will be revealed in the premiere episode. However, the revelation will only bring about more questions that need answers.

It has already been said that the upcoming season will be larger than the first, with a lot of events set to occur. Fogelman told TheWrap that season 2 is set to be darker.

"It's very heavy," he said. "Obviously, there's a potential death at the center of the season, which naturally makes things sad."

However, that does not mean that season 2 will all be about the bad things. Fogelman acknowledged that emotion plays a huge part on their show, but "it's not always sad emotion."

"We want to make sure the show also remains fun and funny," Fogelman revealed.

He also reiterated that answers will be provided throughout the second season, but new questions will also emerge.

The first season concluded with Kate (Chrissy Metz) ready to take on a singing career--something she had always aspired towards. Kevin (Justin Hartley), on the other hand, has his sights set on acting, while Randall (Sterling K. Brown) goes ahead with his decision to adopt a kid.

"This Is Us" season 2 will hit television screens on Sept. 26 on NBC.