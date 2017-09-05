'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' Release Date: Leaked Retailer Listing Reveals Exact December Launch

(Photo: Nintendo) A promotional image for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2."

After its reveal at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" easily became one of the most awaited games for the Nintendo Switch. Its release date has remained a mystery since then until this brand-new leak emerged.

The highly anticipated role-playing video game is only confirmed for a winter release at the moment. However, a listing on the Spanish retailer MediaMarkt hints that "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is coming Friday, Dec. 15.

Gamereactor UK believes that this could be accurate information since it falls on a Friday, which is typically the day of the week games are released in Europe.

However, Amazon Spain and Amazon Italy have "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" listed for a Dec. 29 release, which is also a Friday. However, the date is more like a placeholder one.

Retailers usually input an estimated launch date of a game while waiting for information on the actual release date although they usually put in Dec. 31, the last day of the year, for an all-embracing estimation.

The fact that "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" is listed as Dec. 29, which falls in the winter 2017 coverage needless to say, suggests that this info is also something to take note of.

For now, however, nothing is confirmed yet so fans will just have to wait for the official announcement. In the meantime, they can bask in the vast open-world the game has to offer in recently released gameplay footage.

The official description for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" reads: