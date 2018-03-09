'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Updates: Katherine Langford Teases 'Different' Hannah Next Season

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Katherine Langford reprises her role as Hannah Baker in "13 Reasons Why" season 2.

Hannah Baker's suicide had been shown in the final episode of "13 Reasons Why" season 1, but Katherine Langford revealed that her character still has a lot to reveal when the series returns to Netflix for its sophomore season.

Speaking with late night host Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," the Golden Globe nominee said that fans of the series should be excited to see Hannah back in the show.

"The Hannah in season one is gone...she's still there this season, but I would prepare audiences to see a different Hannah this season," the actress stated.

Langford also said that the next installment of the controversial web series based on the best-selling novel written by Jay Asher will not be like the first season for a lot of reasons.

Since the events of season 1 were told using Hannah's version of the story, executive producer Brian Yorkey previously told E! News that the other kids who were mentioned in her tapes also have their own versions. But it does not mean that Hannah told lies on her cassette tapes.

"I think she told her story and she claimed her narrative, which had really been taken from her, so she reclaimed her narrative and said this is the story of my life, but there are other people who might want to tell that story differently or other players in that story might have a different perspective on some of those events," he also said.

Meanwhile, Thrillist listed the new cast additions for "13 Reasons Why" season 2. It includes Bryce Cass as the mischief maker named Cyrus, Chelsea Alden as Cyrus' outspoken sister Mackenzie, Allison Miller as the young lawyer named Sonya, Samantha Logan as top athlete named Nina, Anne Winters as the high school's new popular girl named Chloe, Kelli O'Hara as an anti-bullying advocate named Jackie, Ben Lawson as the high school's baseball coach named Rick, and Jake Weber and Brenda Strong as Barry and Nora Walker, the parents of Justin Prentice's character Bryce Walker.

Netflix has yet to reveal the release date of "13 Reasons Why" season 2.