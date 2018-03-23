Facebook/13ReasonsWhy A scene from the first season of '13 Reasons Why' in Netflix

After a global study proved that the first season of Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" had a direct effect on its young viewers, the network decided to include several changes in the show for season 2.

The series that became a worldwide phenomenon after its premiere in March 2017 earned mixed feedback from its viewers because of the way it handled highly controversial topics, particularly the suicide of high school student Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford).

It was praised for raising social awareness to different teen traumas including suicide, sexual assault, bullying, and substance abuse. However, it also earned criticism from several mental health advocates because it allegedly glorified suicide and launched an increase in online searches for suicide, according to a study.

To handle the backlash, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Netflix commissioned a global research study together with the Center on Media and Human Development of Northwestern University to further understand the conversation about the show between teens and parents.

According to the result, most of the 5,000 teens and parents from five countries who joined the study said that they can relate to the characters and believed that "13 Reasons Why" showcased an authentic representation of the typical high school life.

The study also found out that around 63 percent to 74 percent believed that the topic of the show was appropriate, while 63 percent to 79 percent of respondents believed that the graphic representation of Hannah's suicide was needed to relay the message of how painful suicide is. Also, the overall result of the study found out that the web series "opened their eyes" about how teenagers like them may be affected by depression.

Aside from commissioning the study, Netflix also incorporated more warning cards at the beginning of each episode of season 1. They also came up with an intro video that will autoplay before the first episode of season 2.

The video showed several cast members, including Langford, Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen), Justin Prentice (Bryce Walker), and Alisha Boe (Jessica Davis), reading a message to the viewers.

"13 Reasons Why is a fictional series that tackles tough, real-world issues, taking a look at sexual assault, substance abuse, suicide and more. By shedding a light on these difficult topics we hope our show can help viewers start a conversation. But if you struggling with these issues yourself, this series may not be right for you, or you may want to watch it with a trusted adult. If you ever feel you need someone to talk with, reach out to a parent, a friend, a school counselor or an adult you trust. Call a local helpline or go to 13reasonswhy.info because the minute that you start talking about it, it gets easier," the cast members stated in the video.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date of "13 Reasons Why" season 2.