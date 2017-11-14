2018 Nissan Midnight Edition Models Specs, Price News: Lineup Now Includes Frontier, Titan, Titan XD

Nissan The 2018 Nissan Midnight Edition package will now be available for the Frontier, Titan and Titan XD pickup trucks.

Nissan has announced pricing and availability of its popular Midnight Edition packages. For 2018, the blacked-out equipment package will be available on nine different models — from sedans, SUVs to pickup trucks.

According to the Japanese automaker, due to the popularity of the Midnight Edition models in 2017, they have expanded the lineup to include the Frontier, Titan and Titan XD pickup trucks. The package is also available on six other models — Altima, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue and Sentra.

Customers who avail of the Midnight Edition package for their 2018 Nissan vehicle will not only benefit from visual enhancements, both in the exterior and interior, but they will also save a significant amount of money compared to if they purchased these components separately.

"These dramatic appearing Midnight Edition Models reflect the popular aftermarket trend of blackout wheels and trim, but are ready to drive off the dealer lots with full factory quality and warranty coverage," said Dan Mohnke, senior vice president of Sales & Marketing and Operations at Nissan North America.

The 2018 Nissan Frontier Midnight Edition comes with a gloss-black grille, 18-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, black rearview mirrors and door handles, body-color front and rear bumpers, semi-gloss-black step rails, black badging and Midnight Edition floor mats.

Priced at $995, the package is available for the Crew Cab SV 4x4 and 4x2 automatic transmission models

Meanwhile, the 2018 Nissan Titan Midnight Edition package features a body-color front grille and front and rear bumpers, dark headlights, black fog light finishers, 20-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, a charcoal interior trim as well as black rearview mirrors, door handles, step rails and badging. The package is available for the Crew Cab SV and SL 4x4 and 4x2 models.

The 2018 Nissan Titan XD Midnight Edition package is equipped with the same components, except with the addition of black fender louvers. It is available with the Crew Cab SV and SL 4x4 models that are equipped with the Cummins 5.0-liter V8 turbo diesel engine.

Pricing for the Titan and Titan XD Midnight Editions are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the blacked-out components are also available for the Altima SR ($1,095), Maxima SR ($1,195), Pathfinder SL ($1,395), Rogue SV ($1,095) and Sentra SR ($495).

The 2018 Nissan Midnight Edition models are now rolling out to dealers nationwide, while some models are scheduled to arrive in November and December.