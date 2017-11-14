2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Release Date, Specs News: 755-HP Supercar Is Most Powerful Version Ever

Chevrolet A promotional image for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Chevrolet has officially unveiled the 2019 Corvette ZR1. The supercar delivers unprecedented performance, making it the most powerful production Corvette ever.

The 2019 Corvette ZR1 is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that delivers 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque. The modernized LT5 engine now features an intercooled supercharger system that enables it to produce the highest power ever for a Chevrolet production vehicle.

Moreover, the supercar will be the first vehicle from General Motors to come with a dual-fuel-injection system. The powertrain will be available with either a seven-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic gearbox.

All these components under the hood allow the supercar to attain a top speed of over 210 miles per hour (mph).

The Corvette ZR1's unprecedented performance is also complemented by an aggressive appearance, including a chevron-pattered carbon-fiber halo hood and engine cover. The supercar also debuted with a dynamic Sebring Orange tintcoat color with orange accents all throughout the vehicle. There are also aerodynamic components that further enhance its potential.

"As the highest-performing Corvette ever, the ZR1's design supports its capability in every way. The new wings, for example, help generate more downforce without adding drag, enhancing road holding and top speed," said Kirk Bennion, exterior design manager for Corvette at GM.

Chevrolet will be offering two aerodynamic packages. The first is a standard rear Low Wing which is able to deliver 70 percent more downforce than the Corvette Z06's base aero package. The second option is an adjustable High Wing that offers up to 950 pounds of downforce. The latter will be available with the ZTK Performance Package, which also comes with a front splitter with carbon-fiber end caps, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer-only tires and Magnetic Ride Control, among others.

As for the cabin, the 2019 Corvette ZR1 features a driver-focused cockpit with leather upholstery, microfiber inserts, heated and ventilated seats, carbon fiber-rimmed steering wheel, a Bose premium audio system and more.

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in spring 2018. Pricing and other technical specifications have yet to be revealed.