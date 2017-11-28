2019 Subaru Ascent Release Date, Specs News: Three-Row SUV Debuts at Los Angeles Auto Show

Subaru A promotional image for the 2019 Subaru Ascent.

The 2019 Subaru Ascent will make its official debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show this Tuesday, Nov. 28. According to the Japanese automaker, the upcoming three-row SUV will be versatile, capable and family-sized.

Ahead of the unveiling event, Subaru released a teaser image of the 2019 Ascent. The promotional picture shows a glimpse of the forthcoming vehicle's exterior design, including headlights that reflect the automaker's current design language. Meanwhile, a lit cabin showcases three rows of seats that are upholstered in premium brown leather.

The upcoming vehicle has already been previewed by the Ascent SUV Concept which debuted at the New York International Auto Show earlier this year. Both vehicles are built on a modified version of Subaru's global vehicle platform. The 2019 Ascent is also said to be powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four engine and will come standard with an all-wheel-drive system.

Though official details have not been revealed yet, what is immediately apparent is that the 2019 Ascent will be a large vehicle. The automaker even teased that it is the "biggest Subaru yet."

It is bigger than the model it replaces — the Tribeca — which was discontinued in 2014. The Tribeca only had a small third row whereas the Ascent comes with a full third row of seating — the first Subaru to have such an option. The 2019 Ascent will also be bigger than the Subaru Outback crossover. Overall, Subaru's newest SUV will be able to seat up to seven passengers.

The highly anticipated introduction of the 2019 Ascent will be streamed live on Subaru's website on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. PST/ 9 p.m. EST. The all-new three-row SUV will also be available for public viewing at the Los Angeles Auto Show from Dec. 1 to 10.

The 2019 Subaru Ascent is scheduled to go on sale next year. Production will take place at the automaker's facility in Lafayette, Indiana.