5 Christian Movies Hitting Theaters Nationwide in 2019

(Photo: Christian Post) Christian Movies on display at Fashion Square mall in Orlando, Florida, April 2018. The success of faith-based films in recent years has led to a resurgence of Christian movies being made in Hollywood. In 2018, the film "I Can Only Imagine" brought in $17.1 million domestically during its opening weekend, and over $83 million total, superseding expectations. And the movie "Paul, Apostle of Christ" was among the top 10 films at the Box Office during its opening weekend. 2019 is expected to be another blockbuster year for Christian films. Here's a list of five faith-based movies to watch for.

"Overcomer" Expand | Collapse (Photo: Sara Burns, Courtesy of AFFIRM Films and Provident Films 2018 CTMG. All Rights Reserved) Aryn Wright-Thompson, Alex Kendrick and Priscilla Shirer rehearse a scene from the August 2019 film, "Overcomer" The Kendrick Brothers wrapped up filming their new movie "Overcomer" last summer and the faith-based drama featuring strong female lead characters played by Priscilla Shirer and Shari Rigby is scheduled to hits theaters throughout North America on Aug. 23, 2019. The film will share the value of knowing one's identity. Known for their inspiring Christian films ("Fireproof," "Courageous," and the No.1 box office hit "War Room"), the Kendrick Brothers (Alex and Stephen Kendrick) aspire to have another blockbuster hit in their repertoire with "Overcomer." In a visit to the set during filming, The Christian Post was told that the film centers around the book of Ephesians. The sports drama stars Alex Kendrick in a leading role, along with several female co-stars including Rigby ("October Baby," "Wildflower"), Shirer ("War Room," "I Can Only Imagine"), and newcomer Aryn Wright-Thompson. "Overcomer" is an AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Provident Films movie directed by Alex Kendrick, produced by Stephen Kendrick, with the screenplay written by both brothers. For more information on "Overcomer" follow the movie on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram here.

"Roe v. Wade" Actor Nick Loeb is the co-director of the upcoming film "Roe v. Wade" about the landmark Supreme Court case. Expand | Collapse (Screen Shot: Fox News) Actor Nick Loeb on Fox News show "Tucker Carlson" discusses the upcoming film "Roe v. Wade," May 25, 2018. The "Roe v. Wade" film was made to show the history of "what happened from 1966 through 1973" that led to the Supreme Court's decision declaring existing state laws banning abortion unconstitutional. The featured film will tell "the untold story of how people lied, how the media lied, and how the courts were manipulated" to legalize abortion nationwide which has led to the killing of more than 60 million Americans, Loeb said in an interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson in March. The cast includes famous Hollywood celebrities such as Jon Voight, Robert Davi, Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider and Stacey Dash, along with Loeb. "Roe v. Wade" was written and directed by Cathy Allyn and Loeb, and was produced by Alveda King, Cathy Allyn and Mindy Robinson. For more information about the film, click here.

"The Islands" Expand | Collapse (Photo: theislandsmovie.com) "The Islands"coming to theaters nationwide in March 2019. "The Islands" is a faith-based historical film coming April 2019. The picture will be based on the true story of a Hawaiian Queen Chiefess Kapiolani who came to faith in Jesus Christ over two hundred years ago. Her conversion made such an impact that it brought Christianity to all of the Hawaiian islands. According to a press release shared with The Christian Post, her stance is "considered the greatest act of moral courage by any world leader." The Tim Chey film was shot entirely in Hawaii and features newcomer Teuria Shanti Napa as Chiefess along with Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino and actor John Savage who play Boston missionaries who arrive in Hawaii in 1821. Many of the lead characters in the movie include native Hawaiians and Polynesians. For more information, click here.

"Breakthrough" Expand | Collapse NBC Kate Pearson as played by Chrissy Metz on "This Is Us." From the producer who brought the blockbuster hit "Miracles from Heaven," Devon Franklin's new film "Breakthrough" will tell the miraculous real-life account of Joyce and John Smith, a mother and son who show the true power of prayer. "When Joyce Smith's adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope looks lost. Even though John lies lifeless for more than an hour, his mother refuses to lose faith and prays for a miracle. To the astonishment of everyone present, her prayers are answered as John's heart suddenly begins to beat again, defying every expert, every case history, and every scientific prediction. Mere days after the accident, he will walk out of the hospital under his own power, completely healed," the movie's synopsis reads. The cast includes Chrissy Metz ("Thie Is us"), Topher Grace ("That 70s Show"), Mike Colter ("Luke Cage"), Josh Lucas, Lecrae and Marcel Ruiz. "Breakthrough" is based on Joyce Smith's book The Impossible, and was adapted for the screen by Grant Nieporte ("Seven Pounds"). Pastor Samual Rodriguez is listed as executive producer of the film.

"Staines" Expand | Collapse (Photo: Staines.movie) Staines movie is gearing up for a fall release. Another film heading to theaters in the new year is the true story of missionary Graham Staines who was martyred in India in 1999. Titled "Staines," the movie shares the story leading up to the murders of the Australian Christian missionary and his sons, Philip, 10, and Timothy, 6, who were killed after serving as missionaries to a community of lepers in India. Featured in the film is Stephen Baldwin ("God's Plan"), (Shari Rigby ("October Baby"), and Sharman Joshi. "I know God called me to the 'Staines' movie," Baldwin told The Christian Post in an interview earlier this year where he described the film as an answer to prayer and "empowered by the Holy Spirit." "Staines" is scheduled to release in the fall, but no date has been announced. For more information, visit the movie's website here.